DOH Sets Goal to Immunize Over 104,000 Children in Ilocos Region This Year

ILOCOS - The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) has set a target to immunize 104,281 children this year through its 'Everyday Bakuna Day' program.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative aims to address the rise in vaccine-preventable diseases by making immunization services available daily at all primary healthcare facilities in the region.

Dr. Sydiongco stated on Monday that the program allows parents and caregivers the flexibility to bring their children for vaccinations any day of the week, from Monday to Friday, moving away from the traditional "Wednesday vaccination day." This approach is intended to increase accessibility and ensure that more children are protected against diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis B, poliovirus, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Human Papilloma Virus, and others.

Dr. Rheuel Bobis, a medical officer at DOH-CHD-1, emphasized that vaccines for measles, rubella, pertussis, and other vaccine-preventable diseases are provided free of charge at government hospitals and health centers. The urgency of this campaign is highlighted by the recent increase in measles cases in the region, which have risen to 38 to date this year, up from 27 for the entirety of the previous year. Additionally, a confirmed case of pertussis has been recorded, further underscoring the need for widespread immunization.