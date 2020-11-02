The Firdaus and Mawadah Wa Rahmah Dikir Groups emerged as the champion for the Male Adult and Female Adult categories respectively in Dikir Syarafil Anam Competition organised by the Member of Kampung Danau Mosque Takmir Committee with the cooperation of Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office. The competition which was held in commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wassalam was held at the Kampung Danau Tutong Mosque, yesterday morning.

Prizes were handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council. The competition aimed to strengthen relationship among the village residents as well as mosque congregants towards turning mosque not only as a place of worship but also learning and education institution as well as carrying out any social activity in glorifying the mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei