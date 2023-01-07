DES Joint Operation

Two commercial complexes at Kampung Menglait and Kampung Serasa committed an offence under the Electricity Act, Chapter 71 for making unauthorised electrical connections for the operation of crypto currency mining.

The finding was the result of the third joint operation conducted yesterday by Department of Electrical Services, DES in collaboration with other Law Enforcement Agencies. The Royal Brunei Police Force also confiscated all the crypto mining machines found in all premises. DES and other law enforcement agencies will continue to conduct random inspection at commercial premises suspected of making unauthorised connections and diversion of electrical wiring from meters in the conduct of any activity that requires intensive use of electricity in particular cryptocurrency mining activity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei