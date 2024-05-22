DepEd-Ilocos Stresses Simplicity in Upcoming Graduation Ceremonies

Ilocos - The Department of Education (DepEd) in the Ilocos Region emphasized adherence to a no-collection policy and the avoidance of lavish graduation expenses during a briefing on Wednesday. Dr. Rhoda Razon, the Assistant Regional Director of DepEd-Ilocos, highlighted the guidelines outlined in DepEd Memorandum No. 23, Series of 2024, which stipulates that graduation and moving-up ceremonies scheduled between May 29 and 31 for the school year 2023-2024 should be "simple but meaningful."

According to Philippines News Agency, approximately 101,354 Grade 12 learners are expected to graduate, and over 288,000 students from Grade 10, Grade 6, and kindergarten will participate in moving-up ceremonies. The policy is designed to alleviate the financial burden on parents and encourages schools to fund any necessary expenditures through their maintenance and other operating expenses budget. Schools are also advised to conduct their ceremonies in indoor venues or covered courts to mitigate the risks associated with the region's current high temperatures.

Dr. Marjorie Pudin, a DepEd-Ilocos dentist, reported health issues related to the heat, including cramps, exhaustion, and rashes among students and staff, with severe cases of heat stroke also noted. Immediate medical responses have prevented hospitalizations except for one teacher with a pre-existing health condition. This emphasis on health and safety is part of DepEd's broader strategy to ensure the well-being of all attendees during the end-of-year events.