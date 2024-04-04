DepEd Empowers School Heads to Decide on Class Suspensions Amid Heatwave

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) has reiterated the autonomy of school administrators to suspend face-to-face classes in response to the extreme heat affecting many parts of the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, Schools are encouraged to utilize alternative delivery modes (ADM) to continue education while ensuring the safety and welfare of students and staff. Currently, 4,769 schools across 11 regions have transitioned to ADM, impacting over 2.4 million learners. This measure allows for localized decisions to best address the immediate needs of the school community during this period of intense heat and other calamities.