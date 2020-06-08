​In together curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Land Transport – LTD has implemented guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies, by providing QR CODE at every main entrance and exit of the LPD Headquarters Building starting from 18th of May and at every LTD branches.

Members of the public who conduct business with the department are required to scan the QR Code before entering and exiting the LTD building. Hand sanitising and body temperature checks are also done at the main entrance of every building at all LTD branches. The measures are taken to ensure safety of the public and LTD staff as well as to make it easier for the Ministry of Health to conduct contact tracing in the event of COVID-19 infection.

Apart from that, the public is encouraged to use the online applications provided by LTD in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and relevant agencies to reduce the number of service counters. The TransportBN mobile application is one of the easy options for public to renew their Vehicle and Driving License without having to go directly to the service counters at LTD.

LTD also introduced the QueUP mobile application on 27th April, 2020 for the public to make early bookings for renewal of vehicle licenses, change of ownership, “ceased” or other matters. TransportBN and QueUP applications can be downloaded from Google Play for Android users and the App Store for iOS users.

From 1st to 30th of May 2020, the LTD had received 2,058 bookings using QueUP application and 1,128 ‘checked in’ applications.

Source: Radio Television Brunei