​The youth plays a vital role in the development of socio-economy of a country, furthermore in this current situation while the country is facing a difficult time following the outbreak of COVID-19. How far do the youth understand the COVID-19 and how they can play their role to together curb this pandemic? Here’s a MOJO report on the matter with a teacher who is also a local singer, Dayat Ahim.

Dayat Ahim said that as modern youth, they need to be more open. Hence, the youth should work together in helping the community by raising awareness specifically during this pandemic. Praise to Allah that a number of young children and youths as well as parents know how to use the modern communication or online learning such as the Zoom application. Despite of the prohibition in visiting other family members due to the current situation, we are able to spend more time with our own family.

He added that as a teacher, he needs to come up with a creative teaching method for the students. In addition as a singer, he boosts the spirit of the frontliners through singing. He believes that music can calm anyone and entertain the frontliners whose services are much appreciated.

DAYAT AHIM said that we always face challenges in life and this is one of it. Do not make the challenge as a stopper for us to achieve our dreams. Therefore, find a creative way to deliver or in carrying out our duties aside from comply with the government’s instructions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei