Brunei Darussalam began its National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19 at Vaccination Centres throughout the country yesterday. In the first phase, vaccine shots will be given to frontliners and will be extended to other groups according to the phases underlined in the Brunei Darussalam COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

The vaccine brand selection process was carried out meticulously and took into account safety aspects through review of data and scientific studies for each COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 2 thousand frontliners will receive the vaccine shot in the first phase. In this early stage, staff at health facilities will be inoculated, and vaccination will be extended to other frontliners comprising uniformed personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RABF, Royal Brunei Police Force, as well as frontliners who are involved in quarantines and control posts. The COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent severe illness even though the individual has COVID-19.

The vaccination programme also took place at the Medical Reception Station, MRS, Bolkiah Garrison. Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF also received the first vaccination injection. The COVID-19 vaccination programme being implemented in the country can protect oneself and the surrounding people, especially those who are at high risk of getting COVID-19.

Meanwhile at Jerudong Park Medical Centre, JPMC, Doctor Meera Sahib Kabeer, Medical Director of JPMC was also among those receiving the vaccine jab. The COVID-19 vaccine is free for citizens and people residing in Brunei Darussalam who are 18 years old and above.

Vaccination is the most effective measure to break the COVID-19 transmission chain. In the mid and long term, the more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, the higher the people’s immunity against COVID-19, and in turn reduce the effects of coronavirus towards public health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei