In support of the efforts of the Ministry of Health in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, informed that contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Fund can now be made through a range of digital payment methods.

BIBD customers may scan the QR code via the BIBD NEXGEN Wallet to donate via BIBD QuickPay. Customers may also use the Donation function in the BIBD NEXGEN Wallet mobile app.

Alternatively, contributions to the fund can also be made through BIBD NEXGEN Online and BIBD BizNet. The donations will be channelled directly into the COVID-19 Relief Fund, without the need to key in the account number manually. ProgresifPay customers will also be able to use the QR code to donate directly from the ProgresifPay app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei