Correction: “Averting the SaaS Data Apocalypse” by Simon Taylor: A Journey Through the SaaS Data Landscape

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Please use the below updated release: HYCU, Inc., the fastest growing data protection as a service company is taking a major first step as the digital world is on the brink of a catastrophe. As more companies increasingly rely on Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, the looming SaaS data apocalypse is quickly emerging as the most significant threat to data in years. Today, Simon Taylor’s new book, “Averting the SaaS Data Apocalypse,” is released to shine a light on this imminent digital threat and share real world examples of what can be done to avoid digital mayhem.

From the meteoric rise of the SaaS data apocalypse to deep dives into how leading organizations, including the Boston Red Sox, Zebra Technologies, and Bain Capital, have navigated these challenging waters, Taylor offers an unparalleled insight into the modern SaaS landscape.

In the book’s foreword, Enrique Salem, Partner at Bain Capital, an investor in HYCU, underscores the importance of Simon Taylor’s work, stating, “From the dawn of the digital era to the explosive growth of data and the intricacies of SaaS, our digital world is brimming with both opportunities and threats. Simon Taylor, through this pivotal book, offers not just insights but a roadmap to navigating these challenges. ‘Averting the SaaS Data Apocalypse’ stands as a beacon for businesses, guiding them through the dynamic times of the data revolution. Simon’s profound perspectives offer a blueprint for a more secure and streamlined digital age, ensuring the safeguarding of our digital tomorrow.”

In this compelling narrative, readers are plunged into a journey through the treacherous landscape of SaaS data sprawl. However, amidst the chaos, HYCU emerges as the beacon of hope with its first of its kind, R-Cloud, low code data protection development platform, leading the charge against this digital threat.

“There are 23,000+ SaaS applications in use globally, and more than 50% of successful ransomware attacks happening through SaaS use, and predictions that a successful ransomware attack will occur every two seconds by 2031, signs of the Apocalypse are clear,” said Taylor. “The purpose of the book is to shed light on this emerging crisis, offer practical recommendations on how to deal with it, and learn from some of the most forward-thinking IT leaders that share their experiences in how to truly avert what is becoming the biggest IT challenge of our lifetime.”

Simon Taylor is the CEO and founder of HYCU, the world’s fastest growing multicloud data protection company. He has more than 20 years’ experience in go-to-market strategy development, product marketing and channel sales management for the tech industry. He has worked for leading companies such as Comtrade Group, Forrester Research, Putnam Investments and Omgeo.

He received an MBA in international business from IE (Instituto de Empresa) Business School and an undergraduate degree in operations technology from Northeastern University. He is the author of “John’s Book,” an acclaimed full-length novel, and is a board member at Uncornered, an active member of YPO and a Research Fellow at Boston College.

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

