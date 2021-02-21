To promote the 'Kenali Negara Kitani', KNK, especially to the young generation, Mabohai Shopping Complex and Impiana Art Group organized a colouring contest. The social activity also contributes towards increasing the sensitivity of the country's community through creative art. The Colouring Contest took place yesterday afternoon at the Mabohai Shopping Complex.

More than 20 children participated in the contest which was divided into 2 categories, namely category A for children under 11 years old and category B for children under 16 years old. The contest was held in conjunction with the Brunei Darussalam's 37 National Day Celebration, apart from to further highlight creativity and fill the children's free time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei