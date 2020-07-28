Solemnisation ceremonies are no longer required to take place at the Syariah Courts Office nationwide as of 3rd of August 2020. This is based on stipulations by the Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Annulment and Ruju’ Registration Office, Syariah Courts, Prime Minister’s Office dated 24th March 2020.

In the Syariah Courts’ media statement, marriage permission applications are allowed to hold the solemnisation ceremonies at the respective residences or other venues by adhering to the second phase mass gathering guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. Any marriage permission applications which have been registered before the 3rd of August and will hold the solemnisation ceremonies at the Syariah Courts Office are given the option of either continuing holding the solemnisation ceremonies at the Syariah Courts Office or at their respective residences or other venues. Any applicants wishing to change the date or venue of their solemnisation ceremony, are required to present their request to the Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Annulment and Ruju’ Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei