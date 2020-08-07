Five locals aged between 23 to 40 were found guilty under Section 379 for theft and Section 426 and 427 for mischief causing damage of the Penal Code Chapter 22.

The Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police Pengiran Abd Aziz Bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad, Acting Commanding Officer of Tutong Police District said that the Royal Brunei Police Force has detained 5 locals believed to be involved in Cable theft case at Shrimp Breeding Farm, Golden Cooperation, Bukit Udal Tutong. The first accused, Mohammad Shahrul bin Abdullah Teo, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment and 2 strokes of the cane. Second, Hazwan bin Abdullah was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment. Third offender, Mohammad Rafie bin Zulkipli, sentenced to 17 months imprisonment. Fourth, Ronnie Azrin bin Sain, sentenced to 21 months imprisonment and 2 strokes of the cane and the fifth defendant, Sharool anak Galau was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment and 2 strokes of the cane.

Source: Radio Television Brunei