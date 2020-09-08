The Ministry of Health once again urges the public to scan the QR code by using the BruHealth application respectively when entering or exiting the public area specifically shopping complexes, retail shops, restaurants, beauty treatment centres and barbershops as well as government buildings. In adhering to all the instructions and directives pertaining to the de-escalation plan that have been issued and currently being enforced, starting yesterday, the 7th of September 2020, business premise managers must display the QR code at the their respective entrance area.

The Ministry of Health also urges the public to take the use of the BruHealth application seriously specifically in scanning the QR code. This is to assist the Ministry in implementing Contact Tracing if case of an outbreak of infection. Aside from that the public is also required to practice social responsibility in self-hygiene, wear face mask at crowded public areas and not attending mass gatherings if unwell.

An individual who is found to violate the issued directives during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and if found guilty, a compound fine of up to 5 Thousand Dollars will be issued. The person could also be charged in court and be liable to a fine of up to Ten Thousand Dollars or imprisonment of up to 6 months or both. The Ministry of Health will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who violates the issued directives. Since the enforcement of legal actions in June 2020, 6 hundred 36 business premises have been inspected nationwide and 5 Hundred 17 have been issued compound fines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei