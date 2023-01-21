‘Brunei Salebration 2022’ Will End This January

There is only 10 days left for the public to purchase items with attractive discounts during the Brunei Salebration 2022.

With the theme "Shopping in Brunei", Brunei Salebration 2022 is hoped to help stimulate economic activities in the country by encouraging people to shop locally and make this country a shopping destination. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS at the Ministry of Finance and Economy through the Department of Consumer Affairs is promoting Brunei Salebration 2022 which will end at the end of this month with the participation of over 100 shops and businesses.

Source: Radio Television Brunei