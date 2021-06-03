Providing assistance by donating blood to the Blood Bank Unit in the country is a mutual responsibility that can save the lives of patients in need. In this regard, a Blood Donation Campaign was held yesterday morning at the Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital in the Temburong District.

The campaign was organised by the Laboratory Services of Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital with a community element and encourages the society regardless of race and religion to help those in need.

Donating blood can not only save the lives of others but at the same time the donor also enjoys its health benefits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei