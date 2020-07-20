​Leading international credit rating agency S&P Global affirmed its A-rating on Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD. The A-rating, which BIBD has held on to since 2015, currently puts BIBD on par with other leading banks in the Asia Pacific region. The rating reflects BIBD’s strong market share and diversified businesses in Brunei Darussalam.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of BIBD explained that the affirmation highlights the Bank’s strong capabilities against international benchmarks, and is a reflection of BIBD’s aspirations to become the best Islamic bank in the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Mubashar Khokhar, BIBD Managing Director stated that the rating is particularly meaningful in the prevailing COVID-19 environment, where the ratings of many financial institutions have been adversely impacted. It is truly a testament of BIBD customers and stakeholders’ firm support towards BIBD as a leading Islamic financial institution. The report also took note of the Bank’s business position as the largest bank in Brunei, coupled with very strong capitalisation. S&P also took note of BIBD’s diversified deposit base with strong liquidity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei