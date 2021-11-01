Beyblade games have long been famous around the world since they are first introduced during the 90’s in Japan not least in Brunei Darussalam. Beyblade competitions are often held prior to Brunei Darussalam being hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the outbreak the game has not been able to be held physically, but it continues to be held online.

In the online game, ‘bladers’ or participants only need to make a beyblade pull in the privacy of their respective residences with the time count set by the organizers. Price is not the main determinant for winning, but the skill of pulling and the selection of the right beyblade is also required.

The competition held online received encouraging response especially from beyblade fans. 30 participants took part in the competition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei