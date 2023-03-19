In conjunction with World Autism Day 2023, the Autism Awareness Fun Day was held on 19th March, at the SMARTER B.A.C.A Sungai Hanching.

It was jointly organised by students of the Masters of Logistics, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD School of Business and Economics. The event aimed to inculcate inclusivity among autistic children with the public in order to have a better picture and understanding on the activities of children with autism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei