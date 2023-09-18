At the Monaco Classic Week elegance takes the sea with Allegra Gucci and Lia Riva

Sailors hoist the sails during a race at Classic Week on September, 16, 2023 in Monaco.

MONACO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elegance is the word while visiting the Monaco Classic Week. Everything at this event dedicated to heritage yachting talks about the ‘art de vivre la mer’, the Yacht Club de Monaco’s motto which contains appreciation and passion for the sea.The same values are shared by Allegra Gucci and her ‘Creole’. The three masters schooner designed by Charles Nicholson and built in Camper & Nicholson in 1927 doesn’t go unseen. In the Eighties she caught the eye of Maurizio Gucci who fell in love with her. And the rest is history. “The Creole came into our family for the passion that my father had for sailing and, especially, when he saw the Creole, that at the time was not really in a perfect condition, I would say more or less a wreck, he fell in love with her lines because she’s absolutely magnifique. He then decided to start this massive restoration, which lasted 4-5 years and after that we can say the Creole has seen a new life where she started sailing for the whole Mediterranean and the world, besides taking part and at the Classic Week of course,” explains Allegra Gucci. Allegra is Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani’s daughter and owner of the over 65-meter long classic boat. The Creole has a double planking hull, a surface of sailing that is a thousand square meters and a draft of 5 meters and a half. Alongside the impressive schooner there are 130 boats, including some forty classic sailing yachts, around sixty vintage motorboats and a 20-strong fleet of Dinghy 12’, moored at the YCM Marina for the event. “These wonderful boats are the result of the passion of the owner and it’s like keeping on the heritage,” adds Allegra Gucci.

When thinking about elegance at sea the mind immediately runs to the Italian shipyard established in Sarnico, Riva. At the Classic Week an exceptional fleet of around thirty Rivas, mahogany wooden runabouts of the 1950s, went on display. “The bond between Riva and Montecarlo goes a long way back in time. Since my father came here and with Prince Ranieri they decided to dug a tunnel into the rock and to build floating pontoons in the beautiful bay of Port Hercules,” says Lia Riva, daughter of shipyard founder Carlo. A roaring armada of vintage motorboats, led by the Riva family’s ‘Lipicar’,criss- crossed the bay and sailed close to the shore, much to the pleasure of spectators. “Every two years the Yacht Club organizes the Classic Week. Since this year is the centenary of the birth of Prince Ranieri, the Rivas are ‘à l’ honneur’, as they say here, precisely because they were the boats used by Ranieri himself and his family. We have some beautiful photos all onboard the Aquarama, the Tritone, which they owned, and they also had a smaller boat, a Super Florida,” she recalls. Considered pure gems in the yachting world, the 60 motorboats deployed all their charms under blue skies and sunshine, their meticulous varnish glinting in the light during a memorable outing as they wove their way through the sailing yachts.

