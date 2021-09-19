Brunei Darussalam received 100 thousand doses of Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines contributed by the Australian Government. The vaccines arrived in the country on 18th September night.

Present at the Brunei International Airport for the handover ceremony was Pengiran Datin Shazainah binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Shariffuddin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Ms. Chintana Vongpaseuth, Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam as representative of the Australian Government. Brunei Darussalam and Australia share warm and friendly relations, with bilateral cooperation between the two countries continuing to progress well since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984. Both countries have worked closely together in various areas of mutual benefit including education, trade and investment, defence and connectivity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei