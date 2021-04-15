The ARMECS Bridging Programme 1.0 is an initiative introduced by Manpower Industry Steering Committee Construction, MISC in an effort to increase the marketability of locals and ensure that local job seekers acquire relevant skills and competencies in the construction industry.

31 trainees completed their 6-months intensive training starting from the 1st of October 2020 to 31st of March this year. Each trainees had undergo practical training under supervision of professionals at Architect, Civil and Structural consultant firms and Mechanical and Electrical consultants and DME. For 6 months, the trainees underwent a training structure set together with the industry according to academic needs through Politeknik Brunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei