His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al- Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office in a sabda stresses the importance of reading Al-Quran and making it a regular practice of the country's citizens and residents, especially among the youth. This is very important, particularly in the current era of globalisation that has managed to change the way people think, ideology and culture including bringing various negative foreign elements. The greatness of Al-Quran adds the Crown Prince, has been proven in the context of education as a strong foundation towards building human civilisation in aspects of the worldly and Hereafter. His Royal Highness made the sabda at the opening of the Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. 6 qari and 6 qariah are taking part in the National Adult Al- Quran Reading Musabaqah.

Upon arrival at the International Convention Centre, His Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Chairman of the National Al- Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 Executive Committee; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Yang Di- Pertua Adat Istiadat Negara; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti; Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Awang Besar, Chief Syar'ie Judge; and Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs as Members of Major Islamic Events 1441 Hijrah Executive Committee as well as other members of the Executive Committee. Also in attendance was His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al- Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar.

In his welcoming remarks, the Minister of Religious Affairs among other matters touched on the Al-Quran Tarannum Basic Workshop for selected students from the Youth Al-Quran Tilawah Scheme or STAR. The Workshop is held for the first time involving invited tutors from overseas together with local children and youth qari and qariah. It is among the Ministry of Religious Affairs' effort to boost motivation of students by providing exposure and opportunity to enhance knowledge as well as skill from the overseas Al-Quran expertise.

The Musabaqah Al- Qur'an is held for 3 consecutive nights with a theme 'Menjana Keberkatan Rezeki dengan Al-Quran' or Generate Blessed Sustenance with Al-Quran. The first night saw 4 participants presenting their readings.

Source: Radio Television Brunei