The Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 will be held for 3 consecutive nights starting tomorrow. This morning, a rehearsal was held at the Plenary Hall of the International Convention Centre.

The rehearsal was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Chairman of Major Islamic Events Celebration Executive Committee for 1441 Hijrah and Musabaqah; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Yang Di-Pertua Adat Istiadat Negara; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

Also present were Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs; and Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. 12 participants including 6 Qariah will present their readings at the national Musabaqah finals. This year's theme is 'Menjana Keberkatan Rezeki dengan Al-Quran' or Generate Blessed Sustenance with Al-Quran.

Source: Radio Television Brunei