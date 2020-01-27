Various activities and performances enlivened the Malam Minggu Pusat Belia or Youth Centre Saturday Night which was held for the first time in the Temburong District, 25th January night. The event was held at the Bumiputera Complex in Bangar Town.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Awang Abdul Ghani bin Haji Othman, Acting Temburong District Officer.

The event included a DKS cultural performance, fashion show and a viewing of a horror film directed by young talents. For sports enthusiasts there were also events such as tug-of-war and tabata. Sales booths were also provided for youth entrepreneurs. The 'Malam Minggu Pusat Belia' is a platform to help creative individuals or youth groups to develop and show their works openly. The event is to extended to other locations including the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas and other districts. A number of youths stated their support for the activities organised during the Malam Minggu Pusat Belia.

Source: Radio Television Brunei