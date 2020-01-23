In line with the desire to lead active and successful youths in social and economic development, the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam continues to provide various channels to enable the youths in the country to be viable. Last year alone, various programmes were implemented such as the National Service Programme, Youth Love the Nation Programme, "Belia Berpadi" Programme, and Youth Exposure to Agriculture and Farming Programme.

All programmes were organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The programmes are intended to enhance the self-development and youth's leadership as well as inculcate independent youth attitude. Apart from the government, the private sector and NGOs also took steps and combined efforts with the government to make the youths ready for the future or 'future ready'.

Providing continuous capacity building programmes, infrastructure facilities, physical and fiscal aids, reflected how the Government continues to priorities the development and empowerment of the national youth inclusively. This is to ensure the aspiration to make them agents of change and the country's valuable assets will be a reality in line with the country's current needs and the goal of Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Among other things, the responsibility of the youths is grab and make the best use of available opportunities. This ensures the opportunities are not wasted and the youths are ready to face future challenges. This is especially in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that promises a variety of changes and new opportunities as well as to strive to improve the quality of knowledge and experience to become dynamic and high-credibility citizens and leaders.

Source: Radio Television Brunei