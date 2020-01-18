The 24th Consumer Fair now taking place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas has received encouraging response from the public from the day it was launched. The event which is organised by D'Sunlit Sendirian Berhad offers a variety of products and services.

Since its introduction in 2008, the Consumer Fair has provided the best platform for local Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs to showcase diverse products and services to the consumers. Besides that it also provides a platform for exchanging business knowledge among local and international participants. For the 24th edition, various activities have been arranged to further enliven the fair which opens until Sunday, including Oriental Town", "Kindykare International" and Jualan Gudang Mainan or Toys Store Sale. According to Nurul Wadaah binti Mohammad Noor, a participant, a playground is provided so that children can play while their parents shop. Some participants will look after the young ones and play with them. There is also a special place for breast feeding and changing diapers.

Inline with the initiative of the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRE for 'Everyday Without Plastic Bag' campaign, members of the public are advised to bring their own 'recycle bags'. The Consumer Fair is open until Sunday and operating time is from 10 in the morning to ten in the evening.

