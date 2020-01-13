The draft of the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Policy is designed to pave the way for Brunei Darussalam towards low carbon and climate resilient pathways for a sustainable nation in accordance to Wawasan 2035. Aside from this, it also aims to safeguard the people's welfare and ensure a clean, green and healthy environment. The draft was discussed during the 3rd meeting of the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change at the Ministry of Development, 11th January.

The meeting was co-chaired by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy. Meanwhile, the council members were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali Bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The draft of the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Policy was prepared with the involvement of various stakeholders and reflects the government's efforts in ensuring that climate change issues are fully addressed and integrated as climate change issues are "cross-sectoral" and require a "Whole-of -Nation" approach. 39 agencies were appointed as members of the Climate Policy Drafting Committee, with 51 representatives reviewing the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Policy to provide insight from the youth perspective.

Source: Radio Television Brunei