The Ministry of Education through the Special Education Unit Section is sending two students "cerdas pintar" and an educational officer from the Unit, who will join the International Science Youth Forum, ISYF 2020, organized by the Hwa Chung Institution, Singapore. The delegation depart the country yesterday morning.

Present at the Brunei International Airport, Doctor Mona Aliana binti Dato Paduka Haji Alimin, Acting Deputy Head of Special Education Unit. The delegation comprising of Dayang Sharifah Yura Mona Mas Rahayu binti Abdullah Yura Almateen from Tutong Six Form Centre; and Awang Soo Jun Shan from Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School in Belait District and Dayang Hajah Aidah Lena Mawarni binti Mohd Noh, as accompaning officer. The ISYF 2020 is an annual forum which gathered selected science students from 21 countries to share their interests and ideas through their poster exhibitions and studies presentation. The forum is scheduled to start on the 13th until next Friday of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei