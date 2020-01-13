The collection of blood and urine samples for Brunei Darussalam's intending haj pilgrims selected to perform the haj in this year's haj season will be held simultaneously for the three districts namely Tutong, Belait and Temburong.

The media release by the Haj Management Department informs that Brunei Muara District will conduct the blood and urine sample collection on Monday, 20th of January 2020 from 9.30 to 11.30 in the morning and from 1.30 to 3.30 in the afternoon at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

Meanwhile the collection for Belait District will be held at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Tutong District at Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital and in the Temburong District at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital. The collection will start this Wednesday, from 8 to 11 in the morning and from 1.30 to 3.30 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei