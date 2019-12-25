A hotline has been launched to provide immigration-related services to Bangladeshi migrants, expatriate workers and their families.

The number, 08000102030, will provide immigration-related information free of cost round the clock while same services will be available at another number at +9610102030 from 7am to 11pm every day.

If anyone calls the 2nd hotline number anytime other the stipulated one, the call be recorded and a return call will be made later.

Additional Secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin inaugurated the hotline initiated jointly by International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Brac at a programme at the Brac Centre on Tuesday.

The hotline has been launched under 'Prottasha' project led by the government and financed by the European Union with collaboration of Brac and IOM Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Salehin said, Information is like sunlight. Information makes things transparent like daylight and enables all to make right decisions.

At least 1.20 crore Bangladeshi people live abroad and some of them who face mental, social and financial problems return home and a sustainable reconciliation process is important for them, said Phineas Jasi, Monitoring Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Department Chief of IOM Bangladesh.

