Students in the United Kingdom are reminded to avoid from becoming people with a munafik or hypocritical behaviour by steering clear of 4 behaviours that are against the behaviours of the pious. The 4 munafik behaviours are, when speaking he lies, when making a promise, he breaks it, when given a trust, he betrays it, and when in a fight, he cheats. The advice was included in the Talk with the Mufti delivered by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doktor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti at the Surau of Brunei Hall in Norfolk Square, London.

Yang Berhormat Pehin also reminded of the noble vow made while performing the 5 times obligatory prayer. Prayer, Yang Berhormat Pehin explained is the mother of all religious deeds or the determiner of one's fate in the hereafter. One hundred students attended the function. Also present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Maharaja Diraja Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Haji Mohd. Said; Datin Seri Paduka Doktor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd. Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education; Awang Mohd. Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohd. Yunos, Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and Her Excellency Pengiran Hajah Roslina Weti binti Pengiran Haji Kamaludin, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the United Kingdom.

