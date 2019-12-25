The partial solar eclipse phenomenon which will occur in Brunei Darussalam on Thursday, 26th of December from 4 minutes past 12 to 3.43 in the afternoon.

If the eclipse phenomena is observed by relevant parties, the partial solar eclipse sunat or commendable prayer will be held at all mosques, surau and religious halls nationwide after the mass fardu Zuhur prayer. The public are welcome to attend mosques, surau and religious halls nationwide with the focus at the Jame' 'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei