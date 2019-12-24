A local man has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB for investigation under Section 3A of the Misuse of Drugs Acts, MDA, Chapter 27 for the Offence of Possessing Controlled Drugs for Trafficking and Section 6 (b) of MDA, Chapter 27 for Consumption of Controlled drugs.

The 39 year old suspect was detained in his car at the parking lot of a government building on suspicion of involvement in misuse of drugs activities. A search of the car uncovered several straws and plastic packets containing crystals believed to be Methamphetamine Drug or 'Syabu'. The NCB also found 2 cartons and 9 small packets of various brands of cigarettes which were handed over to the Enforcement Section of the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

A search of the suspect's home was carried out where a still functional digital weighing machine was found, believed to have been used in drug trafficking activities as well as several sealed plastic packets believed to contain the drug 'Syabu.' The offence of possessing controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking is liable to a minimum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and 5 strokes of the cane. The maximum penalty is 20 years imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane while the offence of consuming controlled drugs carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years or 20 thousand dollars fine or both. Information on suspected misuse of drugs can be relayed by calling telephone number 2448877 during office hours, hotline 8777444 after office hours or via e-mail to: ncb@narcotics.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei