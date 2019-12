Several areas in the Brunei Muara District will experience a temporary power cut on the 23rd December.

9:00 AM - 12:00 NOON

Affected areas:

Simpang 12, Jalan Muara, Muara Town and surrounding areas

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Affected areas:

Simpang 98, Kampung Pancha Delima and surrounding areas

Source: Radio Television Brunei