​Brunei Darussalam will enter the 3rd phase of de-escalation plan for gyms and fitness centres; indoor and outdoor sports facilities and golf courses this Monday.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports underlined the updated regulations and guidelines for the use of the 4 facilities as follows:

– They will operate at 90 per cent capacity at one time depending on the space and facility.

– Facility use will be increased to a maximum of 2 hours per person daily.

– Approved use of locker rooms and showers.

‘Double’ or ‘pairs’ sports are allowed where the previous guidelines only allowed ‘single match’ sports. Contact sports and non-contact artistic sports are allowed for training sessions only. However, sparring training is NOT allowed.

The guidelines also stated that team sports will be held with a limit of 5 people in one team specifically for training programmes only. Exchange of individuals between groups, activities involving physical contact and sharing of equipment is NOT allowed.

Meanwhile the use of Bowling Centres is increased to 2 players in a lane at one time. At the same time, the use of the facility is increased to a maximum of 2 hours per person daily. Meanwhile, the use of house balls and shoes is allowed.

62 inspections were conducted last month by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in cooperation with the Ministry of Health. The inspections found that 5 per cent or 3 premises were found not adhering to the implemented guidelines. 78,878 users were recorded at the sports centres and facilities since its operation on the 16th of May. From the number, 57,256 users were recorded at the gyms, fitness centres, indoor and outdoor sports facilities including privately owned. Meanwhile 7,080 people were using sports facilities under the control of Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, which brings the total number of users to 64,336. Apart from that, 13,597 users were recorded at the golf courses and 945 people had visited the bowling centres.

