30 orphans of the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ staff received donations this morning.

The donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The donations are hoped to help lessen the expenses of the orphans in the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei