In the afternoon, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince’s children: Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim; Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Faathimah Az-Zahraa’ Raihaanul Bolkiah watched the 28th Brunei Age Group Swimming Championship.

Joining the championship was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s daughter, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah.

In the Girls 9 years old and above 50 metres breast stroke event, Yang Teramat Mulia recorded a time of 55.72 seconds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei