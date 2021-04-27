The 14th Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on the Implementation of the ASEAN Declaration on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers, ACMW is important and a very much valued occasion for Brunei Darussalam as the Chair of ASEAN for 2021 under the theme of ‘We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper’. This was stated by Awang Mohd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs as Chairman of ACMW meeting. The meeting chaired by the Department of Labour was held this morning at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

The 14th ACMW Meeting was the second meeting chaired by Brunei Darussalam. During the meeting, ASEAN Member States and the ASEAN Secretariat had updated on the status of implementation of completed, on-going and planned projects and activities under the Action Plan. The 2-day meeting also presented an opportunity for ASEAN Member States to consider potential collaboration with external ASEAN partners to share information on migration-related initiatives, exchange views on the support provided by external partners, as well as new initiatives planned in the region. Also present, Awang Muhammad Saufi bin Haji Ibrahim, Acting Commissioner of Labour as the country’s head of delegation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei