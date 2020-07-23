143 offences under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 were found during a recent operation. Speaking during the media conference, the Minister of Health said 13 of them were given compound fines. The offences were recorded during the surveillance and enforcement patrols ‘Ops Merati’ by the Health Enforcement Unit, Ministry of Health with the cooperation of the Royal Brunei Police Force and Ministry of Home Affairs in the first ten weeks of the Social Distancing de-escalation measures.

The Minister said the offences included not carrying out body temperature checks before entering a premise, food service workers and barbers not wearing face masks and absence of social distancing measures at specific business premises for the safety of visitors.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public, especially owners and operators of business premises that starting tomorrow, Thursday 23rd of July 2020, any offence discovered under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 will be given compound fines immediately.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health would like to stress and remind to the public to continue obeying all directives issued by the Government, carry out their social responsibilities by practising personal hygiene as well as practise proper and recommended sneezing ethics, wear face masks while in crowded public places and not attending gatherings when feeling unwell. The Ministry of Health will also continue to monitor the pandemic situation in the country and at the regional and global levels as well as carrying out risk assessments for considering further de-escalation measures. If the worrying situation reoccurs, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to repose the necessary social distancing measures to control the infection. The Ministry of Health will inform the public on any change in the situation, from time to time if required.

Source: Radio Television Brunei