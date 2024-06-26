Western Visayas Free of POGO Hubs, Police Confirm

ILOILO CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed that no Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) are currently operating in Western Visayas, ensuring public vigilance against illegal gaming activities.

According to Philippines News Agency, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6), there has been no evidence of POGO activities in the region. He emphasized the proactive role of local intelligence units in monitoring and reporting illegal operations. Solis highlighted the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police. He also clarified that recent cybercrime operations involving 17 Chinese nationals in Iloilo City were not related to POGOs. Solis assured that multiple police units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit, are prepared to respond to any violations.

In contrast, Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., chief of PRO-Central Luzon, is under scrutiny for alleged oversight concerning illegal POGO operations within his jurisdiction. This follows a significant raid on June 5 by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the CIDG at Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga, resulting in the arrest of 186 workers, both foreign and Filipino.