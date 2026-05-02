Lambak kanan: The Health Promotion Centre, in collaboration with the Dental Public Health Division of the Dental Services Department, Ministry of Health, organized a special Community Smile Programme aimed at senior citizens at the Lambak Kanan Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PKWE) on the morning of May 2nd.

According to Radio Television Brunei, around 40 members of the Lambak Kanan PKWE participated in the programme. The initiative was designed to enhance awareness and knowledge among senior citizens regarding the significance of oral and dental health care as an integral part of healthy aging practices.