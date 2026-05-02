Bandar seri begawan: Radio Television Brunei (RTB) organized a Surah Yaasin and Tahlil Reading Ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum. The event was dedicated to Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was held to mark the 69th Anniversary of the Radio Brunei Service. Attending the ceremony was Pengiran Haji Ismail bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad Kifli, who serves as the Acting Deputy Director for Operations of RTB.