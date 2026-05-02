Bandar seri begawan: In its ongoing efforts to eradicate immigration offenders in the country, the Department of Immigration and National Registration through the Law Enforcement Division, Bandar Seri Begawan has carried out three law enforcement operations under 'Operasi Kakas 2026'. The operation targeting houses and rented rooms in Mukim Berakas 'A' resulted in the arrest of a foreign national for further investigation as he was believed not to be working with his original employer. The operation carried out at the Mukim Sengkurong business premises resulted in the arrest of 2 foreign nationals for further investigation. One of them was believed to be overstaying in the country and the other was not working with the original employer. Meanwhile, the operation at the Mukim Gadong 'A' business premises resulted in the arrest of 2 foreign nationals as they were believed to be working using a Visit Pass. According to Radio Television Brunei, 2 foreign men were charged under the Immigration Act, Chapter 17. He ngky Tjong, an Indonesian, aged 38, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment and 3 strokes of whipping after pleading guilty for overstaying in the country after his immigration pass had expired. The sentence took effect on the 18th of April 2026. Meanwhile, Rafiqul Islam, a Bangladeshi, aged 34, was sentenced to 4 months imprisonment and 3 strokes of whipping after pleading guilty for overstaying in the country after his immigration pass had expired. The sentence took effect on the 21st of April 2026.