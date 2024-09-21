Weather disturbances limit road access in 3 CAR provincesc



Manila: Some road sections and bridges in Benguet, Kalinga and Mt. Province have limited access due to the prevailing weather conditions, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera reported Saturday.

In a road advisory, the following road sections/bridges are either recently punched-thru opened, one-lane passable as of 5 a.m. Saturday

Benguet

Kennon Road

1. K0237+529-K0237+680, Camp 6, Tuba

– open to one-way traffic, limited to light vehicles only

2. K0223+020, Sitio Camp 2, Brgy. Twin Peaks, Tuba, Benguet

– Closed to all types of vehicles due to roadslip

Alternate route:

-Marcos Highway

-Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Boundary Road

Itogon-Dalupirip Road

1. K0270+433-K0270+459,

Brgy. Tinongdan, Itogon, Benguet

– one lane passable, limited to light vehicles only

Alternate route:

-Guisset-Binga Road

Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road

1. K0263+320, Brgy. Loacan, Sitio Antig-en, Itogon, Benguet

– one lane passable to light vehicles only due to roadslip and damaged pavement

2

. K0288+133, Brgy. Ambuclao, Bokod, Benguet

– one lane passable due to soil collapse

– on going Manual Clearing

Cong. Andres Acop Cosalan Road

1. K0324+950, Brgy. Adaoay, Kabayan, Benguet – one lane passable due to soil collapse

2. K0317+200, Brgy. Bila, Bokod, Benguet

– one lane passable due to soil collapse

3. K0332+450,Sitio Guay, Brgy. Poblacion, Kabayan, Benguet

– one lane passable due to dallen trees

– clearing is ongoing

Kalinga

1. Manuel S. Agyao Boulevard

K0512+444 “Eleb Bridge” Nambaran, Tabuk City, Kalinga

– limited access, all lanes passable to light vehicles only, due to damaged bridge deck at center span

– Aternate Routes:

*Rizal National Road( Romualdez-Santor-Calaocan-San Pascual) *Nambaran-Isabela Road

2. Tabuk-Banawe via Tanudan-Barlig Road

K0522+055-K0522+105, Mabaca, Tanudan, Kalinga

– limited access (light vehicles only)

– Alternate Route for Heavy Vehicles: Calaccad-Pangol-Gombowoy Provincial Road.

3. Mt. Prov. Bdry. – Calanan – Pinukpuk – Abbut Road

K0430+730 – K04

30+785, Maswa, Basao, Tinglayan

– limited access (light vehicles only) due to sinking road

– No alternate route

Mt. Province

1. Baguio-Bontoc Road

K0390+465, Tikitik, Bontoc Ili, Bontoc, Mt. Province

– one lane passable

2. Dantay – Sagada Road

K0392+118 – K0392+130

– passable to all types of vehicles

Meanwhile, all national roads and bridges in Abra, Apayao, Ifugao, and the City of Baguio are passable.

Motorists and commuters were advised to exercise extreme caution as rains continue to dampen most parts of northern Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency