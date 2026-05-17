Belait: Several areas in the Belait District are set to experience water supply disruptions due to scheduled maintenance activities. Kampung Keluyoh and its surrounding areas will face low water pressure, particularly in elevated regions, beginning on the 18th of May as part of cleaning work on the Keluyoh A water tank starting at 8 a.m. According to Radio Television Brunei, the disruptions will extend to Mukim Labi, Mukim Bukit Sawat, Mukim Sukang, and Mukim Melilas on the 19th of May, resulting from cleaning operations on the Andulau A water tank. Residents in these areas should prepare for a possible decrease in water pressure. Further maintenance on the Andulau 2A water tank is scheduled for the 23rd of May, starting at 8 a.m., which will affect Sungai Mau, Kampung Bukit Puan, and nearby regions with reduced water pressure, especially in higher altitude areas. Moreover, on the 20th of May, the RPN Lumut Dua Area is also expected to encounter low water pressure due to maintenance activities on the A2 wa ter tank commencing at 8 a.m. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and contact Talian Darussalam 123 for any tank water application needs.