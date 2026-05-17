Makkah: The Holy City of Makkah is not only the main destination for performing the Haj and Umrah, but also offers opportunities for intending haj pilgrims to increase their historical knowledge and internalise the journey of Islamic propagation through visits to several important locations around it. Recently, the country's intending haj pilgrims under the Strait Central Agency Company visited several places around the City of Makkah Al-Mukarrahmah.

According to Radio Television Brunei, among those visited around the Arafah area were Mina and the Revelation Museum. Such activities not only help intending haj pilgrims to recognize important locations before the peak of the Haj, but also increase their knowledge and internalisation of Islamic history while in the Holy Land.