Bukit beruang: The cleaning work of the Bukit Beruang Lama water tanks is set to commence on the 19th of May for tank one and on the 20th of May for tank two. These maintenance activities will start at 8.30 in the morning each day.

According to Radio Television Brunei, some areas are expected to experience low water pressure during the cleaning process, particularly in higher elevation areas. To mitigate the inconvenience, blue tanks will be made available at Bukit Beruang Hall to support residents.

Residents in need of tank water supply can contact Talian Darussalam 123 for assistance.