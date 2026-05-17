Berlin: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has arrived in Berlin for an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. Accompanying His Majesty is His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen. Upon their arrival at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, they were greeted by Mr. Volker Timmermann, Acting Chief of Protocol at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. Present at the airport were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Her Excellency Pengiran Hajah Krtini binti Pengiran Haji Mohd. Tahir, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to Germany, along with officers and personnel from the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Berlin, and citizens, residents, and students from Brunei in Germany.

According to Radio Television Brunei, diplomatic relations between Brunei Darussalam and Germany were officially established on 1st May 1984. Over the years, both nations have developed a strong cooperative relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. The upcoming 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024 represents a significant milestone in their friendship, which encompasses multiple sectors such as trade, defence, education, and health. The scheduled meeting between His Majesty the Sultan and the President of Germany on Monday, 18th May 2026, at Villa Borsig in Berlin, is set to further reaffirm and enhance the bilateral cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and Germany.