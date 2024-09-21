Volunteers, employees join Mati City coastal cleanup



DAVAO CITY – Hundreds of volunteers, including employees, from the City of Mati in Davao Oriental collaborated in a massive cleanup along Pujada Bay as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The International Coastal Cleanup Day, celebrated every third Saturday of September, calls on individuals, communities and organizations around the world to come together and clean up oceans and coastlines.

In a statement, Mayor Michelle Rabat said the event focused on removing waste and debris from the scenic shores of Pujada Bay, which was declared one of the most beautiful bays in the world.

She emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing marine pollution, saying that coastlines are vital to both the environment and the economy.

“This effort showed our commitment to keeping Mati clean and safe for future generations,” Rabat said.

She said the coastal cleanup also served as an educational campaign to raise awareness among Matinians about the impact of waste on the environment a

nd the need for sustainable waste management practices.

‘Let this not be a one-day effort. Caring for our environment is a responsibility we must carry every day,” Rabat said.

6 stations along Baseco coastlines

In Manila, Mayor Honey Lacuna and other city government officials, employees, and volunteers joined the coastal cleanup drive Saturday morning.

Lacuna assigned the volunteers to six stations along the coastlines of Baseco to make the cleanup systematic.

She said the city government’s cleanup drive should be made regular to help Manila Bay become healthier and cleaner.

‘Patuloy ang coastal cleanup natin dahil nadaragdagan lagi ang debris at basurang naiipon sa Manila Bay, (Our coastal cleanup continues because the debris and garbage accumulated in Manila Bay are always increasing),” Lacuna said, noting that garbage is one of the main reasons of flooding in the metropolis.

She added that the city government would report to the national government the result of the cleanup drive to come up with a s

olution to Manila’s flooding problems. (With a report from Ferdinand Patinio)

Source: Philippines News Agency